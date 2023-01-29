Reznikov on fighting in eastern Ukraine: "Situation is difficult, but under control"

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine and the situation remains difficult. However, Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation on the battlefield.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with the Canadian TV channel CBC, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The Defense Minister, referring to the Ukrainian military command, called the situation in the east "difficult but controlled."

At the same time, the Minister announced a "wish list" of weapons that Ukraine needs. Reznikov emphasized that they are needed not for strikes on Russian territory, but for the destruction of warehouses and command posts of the occupiers.