Russian invaders shelled Beryslav in Kherson region with banned incendiary munitions - RMA

Russians have once again resorted to the use of prohibited weapons, this time firing incendiary munitions at Beryslav in Kherson region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the Beryslav district military administration.

"Beryslav district is now...being attacked by the Rashists with prohibited incendiary ammunition," he said.

