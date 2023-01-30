Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 30 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and forty-first day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

During the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out air strikes and 3 missile strikes, one of which was against Kharkiv. He carried out 44 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular on populated areas. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population.

The threat of Russian air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. In other directions - defensive.

Units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and Ozarianivka, Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

With mortars and artillery, the enemy shelled the areas of Hrinivka and Krasny Khutir settlements of Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Pysarivka, and Zapsillia, the Sumy region, and Odnorobivka, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsia, Verkhnya Pysarivka, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, and Novomlynsk of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the areas of Dvorichna, Vilshana, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Zeleny Hai, Vyshneve in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka in the Luhansk region were shelled.

In the Lyman direction, Makiivka, Nevske, Chervopopivka, Kreminna, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region, Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region were damaged by fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Diliivka, Druzhba, and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by fire.

In the Avdiivka direction Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy artillery fire.

Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region were shelled in the Novopavlivka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of more than 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, in particular, Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk region; Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaypole, Charivne, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol, the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russian occupiers shelled the suburbs and the city of Kherson. There are casualties among civilians.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. About 20 bodies of dead occupiers from the districts of Novobakhmutivka and Mayorsk were brought to one of the local morgues in Horlivka, Donetsk region, only on January 28.

During the day, our aircraft struck the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex and 2 strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers. Missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 radar stations, an ammunition depot, and one other important enemy object.