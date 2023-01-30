Delays in supply of tanks may prevent Ukraine’s counteroffensive in winter, - ISW

Delays in the supply of tanks and armored personnel carriers could cost Ukraine its ability to counter-offensive this winter. Russian forces are preparing to launch their offensive in the Luhansk region and are intensifying their operations in the Bakhmut region.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukraine could still launch a long-planned counteroffensive this winter, which would somewhat mitigate the consequences of the West's delay in providing the necessary aid. However, the delay in launching this counteroffensive has so far allowed the Russians to impose conditions that will make it more difficult and costly.

According to analysts, the delay also allowed Russia to create the conditions for its offensive, which significantly complicated the Ukrainian campaign plan.

If Ukraine does not already have the equipment it needs to launch a counteroffensive, it will likely have to wait many weeks for Western tanks to arrive in sufficient numbers to support a renewed effort, experts write.

They suggest the delay is likely to be extended due to weather conditions. Both the Russians and Ukrainians will have to take into account the spring off-road season, which is likely to fall in March and April, which will make a rapid mechanized counteroffensive difficult, if not impossible.

Read more: Capture of Soledar will not provide occupiers with the encirclement of Bakhmut, - ISW

Ukraine may have to wait until late spring or early summer before resuming its large-scale efforts to liberate the strategically important territory.

"The West will need to avoid the erroneous conclusion that future Ukrainian counteroffensives are impossible, based on the time frame caused by its delays in providing the necessary material conditions," the report says.

Current and planned Russian offensives are likely to end without achieving decisive operational success and in a way that may well create favorable conditions for Ukrainian counteroffensives, especially after Ukraine receives Western tanks.

ISW continues to believe that Ukraine can liberate critical territory with current and promised levels of Western support and that it is a matter of vital national interest for the United States and its Western partners for Ukraine to do so.

Read more: Reznikov expects that Ukraine will receive Western tanks in March