Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 126,650 people, 3,201 tanks, 2,196 artillery systems, 6,369 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of January 30, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amount to approximately 126,650 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.01.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 126,650 (+490) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3201 (+4) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6369 (+3) units,
- artillery systems - 2196 (+1) units,
- MLRS - 453 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 221 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 293 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 284 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 1947 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 796 (+0),
- warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5041 (+4) units,
- special equipment - 199 (+0).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.
