Enemy is attacking Kherson region, in regional center residential quarters, port, hospital, and school were targeted, - RMA

According to the information of the Kherson RMA, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 42 times. The enemy attacked the peaceful settlements of the region with artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and infantry fighting vehicles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, the Russian army shelled Kherson 13 times - residential quarters of the city were shelled. Enemy shells hit the port, the Kherson regional clinical hospital, a school, a bus station, a post office, a bank, and residential buildings.

"Last day, 3 people were killed by Russian shelling, 8 civilians were injured of varying degrees of severity," the RMA informs.

