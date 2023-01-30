We will defeat "great and invincible" army of Russia, as David defeated Goliath, - Budanov

The victorious repulse of the Russian full-scale invasion by the Ukrainian defenders has already destroyed the myth of the Russian army as the supposedly "second in the world". Ukraine will defeat the enemy, as David defeated Goliath.

This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the Polish news portal Wirtualna Polska, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that, first of all, we must free ourselves from the idea of war as something static, "frozen" or permanent.

"This is a mistake. In my opinion, this is a living substance," says Budanov.

According to him, what is happening now is evidence of the uniqueness of the Ukrainian army, in particular, Ukrainian fighters are quickly adapting and improving old equipment, as well as learning new ones.

"Our enemy, we see changes and adapt to the situation. It analyzes and implements new solutions; tactical and operational. Or even develops new strategic goals," Budanov emphasized.

However, the head of the Defence Intelligence noted that he considers the statement about Russia as the "second army of the world" to be a myth.

"Yes, I believe that it was a myth. But I think that we, Ukrainians, helped the world dispel the stories about the "invincible Russian army".

Let me return to history: during the time of Queen Elizabeth I, the English defeated the Spanish fleet at sea, the Great and Invincible Armada. We will also defeat the "great and invincible" army of Russia. Just like David defeated Goliath," Budanov said.

