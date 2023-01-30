Russians are bringing manpower to South, but it is technically unsecured, - OC "South"

The Russian invaders in the South are not ready to be active.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the OC "South", Censor.NET reports with reference to Espreso.

"In the South, the enemy is not ready to conduct active activities so as not to disperse forces. Despite the fact that there are more of them, they increase the mobilization resource, but they are technically unsecured. This is a living force that they are ready to put forward as a barricade on the front line," Humeniuk emphasized.

According to her, in the occupied territories of the Kherson region, the enemy is intensifying the methods of influence on the civilian population.

"Terrorist tactics remain constant. The enemy's main task is to terrorize the civilian population, this enemy tactic does not work. People understand that they are dealing with terrorists. Our work on the left bank is quite powerful. Reconnaissance is now complicated by the fact that the enemy is intensifying methods of influencing the civilian population. The Russians are looking for a pro-Ukrainian population. We try not to endanger those who help us," Humeniuk added.

