At Ukraine-EU summit, military situation, Zelensky’s peace plan and support for Ukraine will be discussed, - Maasikas

Issues to be discussed at the Ukraine-EU Summit include the military situation, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan, and support for Ukraine from partners.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"First of all, there is a signal of solidarity with Ukraine. Among the issues that will be discussed are, of course, the military situation, the peace plan of President Zelensky, which has received support in the EU. We see delays in assisting Ukraine both in the military, economic, financial, humanitarian, and energy spheres, etc.," the diplomat noted.

Maasikas noted that Brussels is also discussing Ukraine's progress in working on EU recommendations related to granting the status of a candidate for EU membership.

"So the range of issues is quite large," said the head of the EU representation in Ukraine.

He also noted that the speed of any integration process depends primarily on the candidate's actions, in particular on how quickly EU legislation will be adopted and implemented, and the assessment of Ukraine's progress in implementation is ongoing.

