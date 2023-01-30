ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4620 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine War
9 608 90

Poland will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if NATO supports this decision, - Morawiecki

f16

Poland may hand over its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if NATO supports such a decision.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this at a press conference, Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.ua.

"As it was a few months ago in the context of MiGs, so any other air power will be implemented and possibly transferred in agreement with NATO countries. Here we will act in full coordination," Morawiecki said when asked whether Poland is ready to hand over its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine can continue to count on support of Czech Republic, - Pavel

Author: 

NATO (1784) Poland (1254) aid (2351) plane (905) Mateusz Morawiecki (77)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 