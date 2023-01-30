Russian Federation brought new military units to Belarus for training, - spokesman of SBS, Demchenko

Russia has brought new military units to Belarus for training, but the situation on the border remains fully under control.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service, Andrii Demchenko, during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation on the border with Belarus remains fully under control. Of course, this direction is quite tense because Belarus does not stop supporting Russia in the war it has waged against our country, providing both its territory and airspace. Trainings between Russian and Belarusian units are constantly taking place there," Demchenko informed.

According to him, the aviation component is currently being trained there, which should end on February 1. However, as the spokesman clarified, the employees of the State Border Service do not observe the movement of military equipment or personnel of these units near our border - they are mostly at those military training grounds that are "kindly" provided by Belarus.

He noted that, in general, there may be about nine thousand Russian military personnel on the territory of Belarus.

"Earlier, we recorded a slightly larger number of them. But those units that have already undergone training were transferred back to the territory of the Russian Federation in order to be transferred (them - Ed.) to the areas where hostilities are taking place, and new units entered the territory of Belarus - to conduct these exercises and, actually, training," Demchenko said.

Watch more: Rear base of enemy in Luhansk region was destroyed, - State Border Service. VIDEO