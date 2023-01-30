Court refused for second time to send Poltava Mayor Mamai, who is suspected of disclosing information about Armed Forces, to pre-trial detention center

On January 30, the Poltava court released Mayor Oleksandr Mamai, who is suspected of disclosing information about the location of the Armed Forces units, without preventive measures.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication "Zmist".

According to journalists, the Poltava Court of Appeal considered the materials of the case against Oleksandr Mamai on the second attempt. The court session was closed.

In the case regarding the disclosure of information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the prosecutor's office challenged the decision of the Kyiv District Court to impose a preventive measure and remove Mamai from his post. As a result, the court left unchanged the decision of the Kyiv District Court - not to elect any preventive measure to the mayor.

Read more: Russians kidnapped 30 mayors, 7 of them disappeared, - Klitschko

It is noted that the appeals court has one more meeting, at which the prosecutors will try to challenge the removal of the mayor from office.

It will be recalled that on December 29, the SSU served the mayor of Poltava Mamai with suspicion of disclosing information. According to the investigation, he told about the formation of a new military unit in Poltava and indicated the address of the headquarters. Mamai faces up to 12 years behind bars.