North Korea supplied "Wagner" missiles for Russia’s war with Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday in Seoul during a speech to students of Seoul University, which took place as part of the Alliance Secretary General's visit to South Korea, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

He also noted that threats to European security are threats to the Indo-Pacific region.

"North Korea supplied missiles to Russia's Wagner group, further fueling Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. President Putin launched a war almost a year ago to take control of the country and deprive people of their freedom. In response, NATO and NATO allies, as well as our partners throughout the world, including South Korea, condemned this illegal and unjustified war. And we are providing unprecedented assistance to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General of the Alliance is convinced that this support is of great importance for the Ukrainians, "helping them not only to survive but also to push back the Russian invader and liberate their territory."

"We should support Ukraine as long as it takes. Because if President Putin wins, he and other authoritarian leaders will get a signal that they can get what they want by force. That would make the world more dangerous and us more vulnerable," - he emphasized.

Stoltenberg stated that "what is happening in Europe is important for the Indo-Pacific region, and what is happening here in Asia is important for NATO."

Among the existing threats, the secretary general named the threat emanating from North Korea, which "continues its provocative and destabilizing behavior, including unprecedented missile tests that have taken place over the past year, as well as nuclear activities and rhetoric that continues in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions."

"This is a clear and immediate threat to the Republic of Korea, the entire region, and international peace and security," the Secretary General clarified, calling on Pyongyang to stop "its provocations and fully comply with international law."

"Our security is interconnected, so we must remain united and firm, insist on full compliance with the UN Charter, and prevent oppression and tyranny from triumphing over freedom and democracy. You can count on NATO to support the Republic of Korea and other partners - like-minded people in promoting peace, protecting our common security and preserving a global system based on norms and values," Stoltenberg concluded.