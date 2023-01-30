Russia has not given up its intention to obtain ballistic missiles from Iran, - Air Force

One of the main threats to Ukraine that "hangs in the air" and can be implemented is Russia’s acquisition of Iranian ballistic missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

"What we have - Russia has not abandoned its intentions to receive kamikaze drones from Iran and, in a certain way, the missiles that were announced earlier - Fateh and Zolfaghar - is ballistics, against ballistics we have no means today. But ballistics in Russia is in the form of the same "Kinzhal" missiles. This is actually a complex, but air-based, which hits the ballistic territory. Likewise, the Kh-22 missiles and the S-300 and S-400 missiles are anti-aircraft missiles that hit ballistic territory," he explained.

A spokesman for the Air Force explained that Ukraine could destroy Russian missiles in positions. Otherwise, the Defense Forces need modern air defense systems from Western partners.

"These are the challenges and threats that are present today. You can destroy them (missiles. - Ed.) in positions as well. But our partners also understand that against ballistic threats, means are needed. Such as Patriot PAC-3 and SAMP-T", - noted Ihnat.

At the same time, Ukraine's allies have already expressed their readiness to hand over the complexes.

"We see a shift: Italy and France have declared their readiness to transfer these systems as well, which is now being actively discussed after the same Ramstein incident. Therefore, the threat is there, it has not disappeared anywhere, and we must respond to it," he added.