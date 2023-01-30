ENG
Enemy is shelling border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with mortars, - OC "North"

Enemy troops continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with mortars.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, from 9:50 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., 5 rounds were reported, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of Mostky There are no losses among o/s and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

From 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., 7 arrivals, preceded by a 120 mm mortar, were reported in the area of Sopych There are no losses among o/s and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

From 12:30 to 12:40, 20 rounds were reported, probably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of Leonivka There are no losses among o/s and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

