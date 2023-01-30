France and Australia agreed on joint production of 155-mm shells for needs of Ukraine

Australia and France will help Ukraine with the production of 155-mm shells.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.UA, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced this at a joint press conference in Paris.

"Together with the Minister of Defense of Australia, Richard Marles, we decided to offer our joint assistance to Ukraine. It is about our joint production of 155 mm caliber shells, which Ukraine needs," Lecornu emphasized.

On the French side, the company Nexter, which produces weapons and military equipment, will take part in the partnership.

