In Kakhovka district of Kherson region, occupiers forbid schoolchildren to study online according to Ukrainian program

The Russian occupiers forbid schoolchildren who remained on the territory of the occupied Kakhov district of the Kherson region to study according to the Ukrainian program.

This is stated in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In the local schools of the settlements of the Kakhovka district, the Russian occupiers forbid schoolchildren to study online according to the Ukrainian program. Local teachers refuse to teach children according to the Russian program, and because of this, the occupiers threaten to forcefully take the children for so-called "education" deep into the temporarily occupied Kherson region, as well as to Russia and occupied Crimea," the General Staff reported.

In addition, the occupiers are using kindergartens in the Kherson region as hospitals.

"In the settlement of Tavriiske, Skadovsk district, Kherson region, in the premises of a kindergarten, the occupiers opened a "field hospital" where Russian servicemen are treated. It is full of seriously wounded invaders," the Ukrainian military said.