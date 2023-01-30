Russia must go through what Germans went through on May 8-9, 1945 - Melnyk

Ukraine, together with its partners, must find an answer to the question of how to ensure that after our victory, society in Russia, which started this war, stops thinking in a warlike manner and wants to physically destroy its neighbor.

This opinion was expressed by Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk on the air of the United News telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian Formula for Peace is the first step towards preparing a post-war world order. But we also need to think about how to articulate what our victory is and what we want Russia to be like.

"Our Western partners say: you have come to the borders (in 1991 - ed.), this is realistic. No one there rejects this or denies that our Armed Forces can do it. But what's next? My answer is simple: Russia must go through what the Germans went through on May 8 or 9, 1945. This means not only surrender, complete and unconditional surrender without any negotiations... No one negotiated with Hitler, although he tried to do so... But what happened next? Germany was occupied by the Allies, and there was a so-called denazification process, something that the Russians wanted to introduce here," Melnyk said.

He noted that "it is unlikely that Russia will be occupied by us - at least now this option is not a priority". According to him, the main question is how to make sure that the society in Russia, which started this war, "stops thinking in a aggressive way and wants to physically destroy its neighbor."

"There is no answer to this, and we will not give an answer to it ourselves, because it is too fundamental. Here we need to think with our partners - the Americans, Germans, and the British - how to prevent a new great war, its repetition, perhaps in an even more brutal dimension than it is now. These are the issues that really concern us," the Deputy Minister emphasized.