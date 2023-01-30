France will consider training Ukrainian fighter pilots, - Defense Minister Lecorneuil

French authorities will consider Ukraine’s request to train fighter pilots.

This was stated in comment to Politico by Assistant to the Minister of Defense of France, Sébastien Lecornu, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

According to the newspaper, the defense ministers of France and Ukraine are to discuss the request during a telephone conversation this week, an assistant to the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Le Figaro reports that Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will visit Paris on Tuesday to meet with his French counterpart. The latter invited him to come to France in a letter dated January 25.

The Ministers will discuss the equipment that France is likely to provide to Ukraine. In particular, they will discuss air defense equipment.

Reznikov is also scheduled to visit Thales, where he will be presented with the GM 200 medium-range radar. It can be integrated into the SAMP/T air defense system.

The governments of France and Italy are discussing the possibility of providing such a radar to Ukrainian troops. Lecornu visited Rome last Friday to discuss the issue.