We are ready to consider Ukraine’s request for F-16 fighters, - Prime Minister Rutte
The Netherlands is ready to consider Ukraine’s request for F-16 fighter jets, but no such request has been made so far.
This was stated by Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in The Hague, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".
"There are no supplies now, no requests either," Rutte said.
At the same time, he emphasized that there are no taboos on supporting Ukraine to win the war against Russia.
"But it would really be a very big next step if it comes to that," Rutte said of the fighter jet supplies.
