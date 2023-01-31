Russia is eager for some big revenge. I think it has started it, - Zelensky

Ukraine will do everything necessary to ensure that Russia’s intentions to move to a new stage of offensive for revenge fail.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with media representatives following talks with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen in Odesa, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"I think that Russia really wants some kind of big revenge. I think it has started it. And I think that they will not be able to provide their society with any convincing positive result in the offensive. I am confident in our army. We will gradually stop them all, defeat them, and prepare our big counteroffensive," Zelensky emphasized.

According to the President, Russia's attempts to succeed in this war do not stop, particularly in the Donetsk sector. "Every day they either have new groups of career military, or we see an increase in the number of "Wagnerians". All this information was processed by our military. And the request to our partners to strengthen our army was based on this information," he said.

Zelensky noted the positive results of the recent meeting in the Ramstein format, but emphasized the importance of timely decisions. "Because sometimes good decisions, when slowed down, end up becoming weak," he explained.

According to the President of Ukraine, negotiations on the formation of a tank coalition are ongoing, but due to the huge number of challenges, there is no time for long considerations.

"We need solutions. We would like to involve as many countries as possible in the tank coalition to have success on the battlefield. However, this is a really complicated issue, because sometimes the situation depends not on one solution but on several. Some countries can provide training, some can provide ammunition. We need to work together," Zelensky explained.