We have to get long-range weapons, tanks for counteroffensives and artillery, - Reznikov

Ukraine needs long-range weapons and heavy equipment to seize the strategic initiative in the war with Russia.

This was stated by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a joint meeting of the European Commission and the Government of Ukraine in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

"In order to win, we need to seize the strategic initiative. It is necessary that the tragedy in the Dnipro, where a Russian missile killed 46 people, including 6 children, does not happen again. We need the Patriot," said the head of the Ministry of Defense, addressing the EU representatives.

"We have to get long-range weapons. Ukraine is ready to provide any guarantees that these weapons will not be used for strikes on Russian territory. Tanks are especially important for counterattacks. Artillery is also very important for both defense and offense," Reznikov added.

