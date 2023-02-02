European Commission calls on Ukraine to take measures so that legislation on CС, de-oligarchization, money laundering, and national minorities meets recommendations

The European Commission calls on Ukraine to take all necessary measures so that the legislation on the Constitutional Court (CC), de-oligarchization, money laundering, and national minorities meets international recommendations

This was reported by the Commissioner for Good Neighbor Affairs and Expansion Oliver Varhey, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are impressed by the speed with which Ukraine is moving in ensuring the implementation of these seven recommendations under such difficult circumstances... At the same time, speed should not come at the expense of quality," Varhey said at a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission on Thursday in Kyiv.

He noted that the European Commission welcomes progress in the fight against corruption and judicial reform, as well as in the field of combating money laundering. The commissioner emphasized that Ukraine needs to bring the necessary reforms in line with the recommendations.

"We are all aware of some reservations from the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission regarding the percentage of selection of judges of the Constitutional Court and de-oligarchic processes. Therefore, we ask you to address such issues as soon as possible, such as the composition of the group of experts on the appointment of judges of the Constitutional Court, so that it corresponds to the recommendations of the Venice Commission, he said.

Varhey drew attention to the law on de-oligarchization, in particular regarding competition and transparency in the media space. In addition, the European Commissioner emphasized that the new legislation on money laundering must fully comply with European standards.

Varhei also expressed hope for the speedy appointment of a new director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Among other things, the European Commission calls on Ukraine to adopt all necessary legislation on national minorities by the recommendations of the Venice Commission.