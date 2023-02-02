International center for investigation of crimes of aggression in Ukraine will be established in Hague, - von der Leyen

An international center for the investigation of crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine will be established in The Hague.

This was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The Russian Federation must answer in court for its heinous crimes. Prosecutors from Ukraine and the EU are already working together.

We are gathering evidence. And the first step, which I am happy to announce, is that the International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression in Ukraine will be established in The Hague," said Ursula von der Leyen during a joint statement to the media with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

According to her, the center will coordinate the collection of evidence and will be included in the joint investigative team supported by the Eurojust agency.

Read more: 10th package of sanctions against Russian Federation will be adopted by anniversary of start of full-scale invasion, - von der Leyen