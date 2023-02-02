Poland is ready to build "iron curtain" with Russia, even to clouds, - Duda

Russia started a war with Ukraine, trying to rebuild the ancient tsarist empire. In Poland, they are ready to restore the iron curtain "even to the clouds" with an aggressive neighbor who wants to kill neighboring peoples.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated this.

According to the Polish leader, now there is a revival of the imperial complex in Russia, the result of which is aggression towards the countries of Eastern Europe. He emphasized that Putin and his entourage desire to restore the influence that Russia had in the era of the tsarist empire.

Duda emphasized that Poland and other countries in the region do not want a war and will do everything possible to prevent it from gaining a regional dimension. Therefore, Poland is building a deterrent force and increasing the military budget in 2023 to 4% of the country's GDP.

The President of Poland assured that if it is necessary to isolate an aggressive neighbor, it will be necessary to restore the iron curtain that existed during the Cold War.

"I am ready for the Iron Curtain to be rebuilt if I have to deal with an aggressive state on the other side of the eastern border that wants to kill its neighbors, that wants to take their land, that wants to take their freedom.

I am the one who is ready to build an iron curtain to the clouds to keep them away from us," the Polish leader emphasized.

Duda noted that Poland does not want to see "Russian peace" in itself.

"Let Russia keep its "Russian measure" if it likes it. We don't like it," he said.

Drawing attention to the reasons for Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, Duda noted that there are two opposing views on this issue in expert circles. One of them says that Putin dared to attack Ukraine because Russia was facing a crisis caused by the depletion of deposits and the infrastructure necessary for their exploitation, as well as the deepening of the demographic crisis in the Russian Federation. The second concept suggests that Russia's attack was the empire's "natural reaction" to NATO's approach to Russia's borders.

"It is difficult to find something more outrageous when someone in a democratic country writes that Russia has the right to defend its sphere of influence. Excuse me, do we believe in democracy or not? Because if we believe in democracy, then I, as a Pole, have the right to say who I want to be friends with and what kind of system to have," Duda emphasized.

Read more: Poland is ready for negotiations with allies on providing Ukraine with F-16 aircraft - Duda