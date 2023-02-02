Russian drone "Orlan-10" was destroyed on approach to Mykolaiv region, - AC "South"

Air defense forces destroyed a Russian operational-tactical drone on approach to the Mykolaiv region.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Air Command "South".

"On February 2, during an attempt to carry out aerial reconnaissance in the south of the country, the forces and means of air defense eliminated another Russian UAV of operational-tactical level "Orlan-10" over the Black Sea on the approach to the Mykolaiv region," the message says.

