Offensive actions of enemy continue in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff of AFU

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. 02/02/2023.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 344th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy continues active reconnaissance and preparation for an offensive in certain directions, taking measures to strengthen its troops. Offensive actions continue in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy suffers heavy losses, especially in personnel. In other directions, the occupiers are defending themselves.

During the day, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region. As a result, 13 two-story buildings, 3 four-story buildings, a children's clinic, a school, garages, and cars were damaged, and there were victims among the civilian population. The enemy also carried out 3 airstrikes. He carried out more than 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on civilian objects in the settlement of Komysany, Kherson region. As a result, 4 people were injured, including a 5-year-old child who is in moderate condition. The occupiers also damaged the civil infrastructure of the city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiiv region. The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Enemy units are being trained on the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. At the same time, the joint training of the aviation component of the regional grouping of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was completed. The return of the enemy's aviation group to the airfields of permanent basing is not noted.

Shelling by the troops of the Russian Federation of settlements near the state border continues, causing casualties among the civilian population and the destruction of private property. The occupiers shelled the districts of Kliuse and Yeline of the Chernihiv region; Muraveyne, Studenka, Katerynivka, Vovkivka, and Volfyne in the Sumy region; Veterynare, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhrimivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka settlements of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, the Luhansk region. In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Makiivka, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, and Ivanivske of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire. In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Vesele, Severne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Pobeda came under enemy fire. In the direction of Novopavlivka, the occupiers shelled Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of more than 15 settlements were shelled by mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery. Among them are Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaypole, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region. In the Kherson direction, Kherson, as well as Novokaiiry, Chervony Maiak, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, and Antonivka of the Kherson region were hit by artillery fire.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, Russia is preparing for covert mobilization. In particular, in the city of Horlivka, all budget and communal institutions were ordered to submit lists of persons with armor to the occupation military commissariat. All these people will be examined by special commissions of the enemy, with subsequent conscription into the ranks of the enemy.

In the Tavilzhanka area of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, the enemy is preparing to destroy the road infrastructure, mine bridges, dams, and crossings.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Also, our defenders destroyed a Russian UAV of the "Merlin" type. And units of rocket troops and artillery hit 3 areas of concentration of manpower and the enemy's control post.

Believe in the Armed Forces! Together to victory! "Glory to Ukraine!" the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.