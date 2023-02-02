Russian Federation caused damage and destruction to Ukraine in amount of $600-750 billion, - Shmyhal

As a result of full-scale aggression, Russia has caused damage and destruction to Ukraine in the amount of 600-750 billion dollars as of the beginning of 2023.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a joint briefing with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the great recovery - according to the World Bank's estimates, as of June 1 last year, Russia caused damage to Ukraine and destruction in the amount needed for recovery - 350 billion dollars. As of the beginning of 2023, this amount may reach from 600 to 750 billion dollars," Shmyhal emphasized.

He added that the number one source of funding for reconstruction should be the confiscated Russian assets because Russia should pay for the destruction.

