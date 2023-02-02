Written report on Ukraine’s implementation of 7 EU recommendations will be available in fall, - von der Leyen

In the spring, the European Commission will provide an oral update on Ukraine’s implementation of the seven recommendations, and a written report on this issue will follow in the fall.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a briefing following the meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is a candidate country and we have agreed to implement seven steps. Ukraine is already showing good progress in these seven steps... There will, of course, be an oral update on the progress for the EU member states. This will happen in the spring. But the focus is on a large written report on the enlargement, which will be in the fall," she said.

The President noted that the European Commission's services are currently collecting data.

Read more: Ukraine will become member of European Union, - von der Leyen