Ukraine begins preparations for negotiations on all 35 chapters of EU accession agreement - Stefanishyna

Ukraine is starting to prepare its negotiating positions on all 35 chapters of the future EU accession agreement. This decision will be politically enshrined in the documents of tomorrow’s EU-Ukraine summit.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna on the air of the United News telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The summit starts tomorrow, and today we held intergovernmental consultations - in fact, this is the first preparatory event of this level for a meeting at the level of presidents (of Ukraine, the European Commission and the European Council - ed.). We discussed all sectoral issues, from energy to trade liberalization and environmental issues," Stefanishyna said.

She reminded that the President of the European Commission today officially handed over to the President of Ukraine the EU report on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with the European one.

"We have also announced that we are starting to assess and prepare negotiating positions on all 35 chapters of the future EU accession agreement. This is a very breakthrough decision, and tomorrow it will be politically enshrined in the summit documents. But, of course, tomorrow's meeting will allow us to focus on the most important issues - the issue of victory, the Formula, the issue of the peace summit, the issue of strengthening sanctions pressure and, of course, political reforms within the framework of the implementation of the seven recommendations of the European Commission and the expectations we have for the spring, when the EU will present its (interim - ed.) assessment," Stefanishyna added.