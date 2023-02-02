We have to be ready by end of 2024, even though it may be delayed - Shmyhal on joining EU

Ukraine should be ready to join the European Union by the end of 2024, but it is possible that the decision within the EU may still take some time.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Telegram.

Shmyhal emphasized that in the spring Ukraine can count on a positive assessment of its efforts by the European Commission.

"Our task is to be ready for pre-accession negotiations by the end of 2023, and to be ready for EU membership by the end of 2024," he emphasized.

However, he noted that we must understand that the final decision within the EU may take some time, but Ukraine must do everything in its power to achieve the result.

Read more: Ukraine continues to work on integration into EU internal market and promotion of sectoral integration - Kuleba