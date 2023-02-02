Ukraine and Russia rejected "peace in exchange for territories" offer, unblocking "tank coalition" - media

The Western countries’ decision to provide Ukraine with tanks could have been made because Kyiv and Moscow rejected a peace plan that called for a cessation of hostilities in exchange for Russia’s continued control over part of Ukrainian territory.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth", with reference to an article by the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, which cites two independent interlocutors in the German government.

They said that in mid-January, US President Joe Biden instructed Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns to check the readiness of Ukraine and Russia to negotiate.

Burns offered Kyiv "peace in exchange for land," and Moscow "land in exchange for peace." The size of the territory in question allegedly amounted to about 20% of Ukraine's territory, which roughly coincides with Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The NZZ interlocutors added that both Ukraine and Russia have abandoned the "peace plan". Kyiv refused to divide the Ukrainian territory, while Moscow believes that in the long run it will still win the war.

They argue that it was after Burns' failed diplomatic mission that the US president decided to give in to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's insistence and approve the delivery of Abrams battle tanks. This is what unlocked Berlin's decision to allow the delivery of Leopard 2s, both from its own and from other countries' stockpiles.

According to the NZZ, Biden's decision came as a surprise to Scholz, so his own decision on Leopard 2 tanks was probably spontaneous - and not thought out, as the German side has publicly stated.

