Switzerland may change its neutrality framework over ammunition for Ukraine - Bloomberg

The terms of Switzerland’s traditional neutrality may be partially revised to create preconditions for military assistance to Ukraine.

A bill has been introduced in the Swiss parliament that would allow Germany, Spain and Denmark to provide Ukraine with Swiss-made ammunition and allow the Swiss army to transfer Leopard tanks to Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic that are to be written off, instead of the tanks these countries plan to give to the Ukrainian army.

The bill's author, MP Maya Riniker, told Bloomberg that she is not proposing to abandon Switzerland's neutrality, but considers it necessary to "discuss the possibility of supporting countries that uphold the same democratic values as Switzerland."

Bloomberg reminds that Switzerland did not supply weapons to any of the countries at war in either the First or Second World War.

The news agency also notes that according to recent opinion polls, more than half of Swiss citizens surveyed were in favor of allowing the re-export of Swiss-made ammunition to help Ukraine.