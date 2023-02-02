US approved first decision on confiscation of assets that could go to Ukraine

A Manhattan Federal Court district judge on Thursday allowed prosecutors to confiscate $5.4 million belonging to Russian sanctioned oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, paving the way for the funds to be transferred to Ukraine.

This is stated in materials of Reuters, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

Malofeev, who owns the "Tsargrad" TV channel, was accused of financing separatism in Crimea and was placed under US sanctions in 2014. Eight years later, U.S. prosecutors charged him with sanctions evasion.

At the end of 2022, prosecutors said in court that they had the right to confiscate the money in Malofeev's account at Sunflower Bank in Denver because he tried to transfer it to a business partner in violation of US sanctions.

Since the Russian oligarch did not challenge the confiscation request, prosecutors said on Thursday that the funds should be confiscated by default, and the court approved this decision.

After the confiscation, according to an amendment to the US budget legislation, Malofeev's money can be used for the needs of Ukraine's recovery.

As of today, apart from the United States, only Canada has adopted a mechanism for confiscating Russian assets in favor of Ukraine among Ukraine's allies. In June, the country adopted amendments to the Special Economic Measures Act, which created the possibility of confiscating and using Russian assets to help Ukraine.

In addition, Estonia plans to introduce a legal framework for the confiscation of Russian assets, moving forward with an attempt to transfer funds frozen under EU sanctions to Ukraine.