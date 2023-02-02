Russians in occupied Horlivka continue covert mobilization of people with "reservations" - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on Russian mobilization in the occupied territories.

The report states: "In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Russia is preparing for hidden mobilization. In particular, in the city of Horlivka, all budgetary and municipal institutions have been ordered to submit to the occupation military commissariat lists of people who have reservations. All these people will be considered by special commissions of the enemy with further conscription into the enemy's ranks."

