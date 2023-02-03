Russia must allow all deported children to return to Ukraine - EU statement

The European Union calls on Russia to stop the illegal deportation of Ukrainian citizens, especially children, and to immediately allow all of them to return safely to Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Ukrinform, this is stated in the EU's statement delivered during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

The European Union condemned the deportations and illegal forced transfers of Ukrainian citizens, including children, to Russia and the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

"Russia must stop these illegal actions, and all Ukrainians, especially children, must be immediately given the opportunity to return safely," the statement reads.

The EU condemned in the strongest terms Russia's attacks on residential buildings, schools and medical facilities, as well as on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Targeted attacks against civilians or civilian objects constitute a war crime. The political and military leadership of Russia, as well as all those responsible for such actions, will be brought to justice. The EU is also determined to promote accountability for the crime of aggression, which is a matter of concern to the entire international community," the statement reads.

