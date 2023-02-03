Aviation and artillery hit 7 enemy concentration areas and one control point on February 2, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Ukrainian aviation and artillery against the enemy on February 2.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.
The statement reads: "Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers. Our defenders also destroyed a Russian Merlin UAV.
Rocket and artillery units hit 3 areas of manpower concentration and the enemy's control point."
