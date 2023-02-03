Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 7 settlements in the Donetsk region and 3 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on February 3 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and forty-fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian Federation does not abandon its intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state and continues to strike civilian objects and homes of the civilian population.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 rocket attacks, 2 of which hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as well as 5 air strikes. He carried out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems on civilian objects in the Kherson region and Mykolaiv region. Civilians were killed and wounded by enemy strikes.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy, suffering heavy losses, does not stop offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Mykolaivka, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has stabilized, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. The occupiers shelled the districts of Kliusy, Hremiach, and Yeline of the Chernihiv region; Murawayne, Tovstodubove, Studenka, Katerynivka, Vovkivka, and Volfyne in the Sumy region, and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtsevo, Hatyshe, Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory, Okhrimivka, and Novomlynsk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Holubivka, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

Terny, Makiivka, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, and Torske in the Luhansk region were shelled in the Lyman direction.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, and Ivanivske of the Donetsk region were affected by the fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Vesele, Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the occupiers shelled Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, areas of more than 40 settlements were shelled by mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery. Among them are Vremivka of Donetsk region; Huliaypilske, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia, as well as Kherson, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Mylove, Burhunka, Novotiahynka and Kizomys in the Kherson region.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Also, our defenders destroyed a Russian UAV of the "Merlin" type. And units of rocket troops and artillery hit the control post, 3 areas of concentration of manpower, and the enemy's ammunition depot.