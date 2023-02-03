Putin overestimated capabilities of Russian army, occupiers will not be able to capture Donbas until March, - ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again overestimated the capabilities of the Russian armed forces. Analysts found no evidence that the occupiers had regained sufficient combat power.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to experts, Russia does not have the strength to defeat the armed forces in eastern Ukraine and capture more than 11,300 square kilometers of unoccupied Donetsk region by March, as Putin ordered.

A major Russian offensive by April 2023 is likely to end prematurely during the April spring rainy season (if not earlier) before any significant operational impact is achieved, analysts say.

"The culmination of Russian forces could then create favorable conditions for Ukrainian forces to use them in a counteroffensive in late spring or summer 2023 after the inclusion of Western tank supplies," the report said.

At the same time, ISW sees no indication that covert mobilization efforts in recent months have led to the recruitment of an additional 200,000 people, although it is possible.

"The mobilization of 300,000 Russian citizens has caused far-reaching internal social disagreements and security problems, and the subsequent covert mobilization of another 200,000 personnel is likely to cause noticeable problems," experts note.

