US denies that it offered Moscow and Kyiv "peace in exchange for territory"

The administration of Joe Biden and the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States denied the report of the Swiss publication Neue Zrcher Zeitung that the director of the CIA William Burns allegedly offered Moscow and Kyiv a peace plan that provided for the cessation of hostilities in exchange for the Russian Federation maintaining control over part of the Ukrainian territory.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, The Newsweek writes about it, quoting American officials.

White House National Security Council Deputy Spokesman Sean DeWitt said the NZZ report was "inaccurate," the publication writes.

Meanwhile, a CIA official told Newsweek that NZZ's claims that Burns made a secret trip to Moscow in January and that he made a peace proposal on behalf of the White House are "absolutely false."

Read more: U.S. government and Congress seek new mechanisms of pressure on Russia - State Department