Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 129,870 people (+840 per day), 3,215 tanks, 2,215 artillery systems, 6,388 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of February 3, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 129,870 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.03.23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 129,870 (+840) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3215 (+4) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 6388 (+6) units,
- artillery systems - 2215 (+3) units,
- MLRS - 460 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment - 222 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 294 (+1) units,
- helicopters - 284 (+0) units,
- Operational-tactical UAV - 1952 (+1),
- cruise missiles - 796 (+0),
- warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5068 (+4) units,
- special equipment - 202 (+2).
"The data is being verified," the message reads.
