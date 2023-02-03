Canadian government was urged to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

MP from the Conservative Party Larry Brock submitted a petition to the Parliament of Canada with the demand to officially recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

As reported by Censor.NET with the reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated on the website of the Parliament of Canada.

"In view of the fact that Russia started an unprovoked war against the Ukrainian people, committed numerous war crimes against Ukrainians, taking into account the fact that the Russian Federation and its troops repeatedly carried out brutal indiscriminate shelling of civilian objects in Ukraine, including kindergartens, hospitals and residential buildings, we, citizens and residents of Canada, call on the government to immediately and publicly recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism," the petition reads.

The author of the initiative reminds that the lower house of the Canadian Parliament recognized last year that Russia's actions in Ukraine constitute genocide.

Under Canadian law, the government has 45 days to prepare a written response after a petition is brought to the session hall.

