Russia has increased number of missile carriers on combat duty in Black Sea - OC "South"

In the Black Sea, Russia keeps 10 ships, among them two missile carriers, the total salvo of which can be 16 missiles.

Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of the OC "South", reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"In the ship formation of the enemy fleet in the Black Sea, the number of missile carriers has been increased again. Among the 10 ships are 2 Kalibr surface carriers," he noted.

The total volley can be 16 missiles of the "Kalibr" type.

Also, the OC "Soth" reported that the occupiers have increased reconnaissance with drones. Preparations for possible shelling of Ukraine are recorded.

"A massive missile attack with the use of aircraft is also possible. Do not ignore air warning signals, be alert and attentive," the military officer warned.

