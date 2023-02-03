Ukraine will receive GLSDB long-range projectiles from US no earlier than in 9 months, - Bloomberg

It will take at least 9 months to deliver long-range GLSDB cruise bombs to Ukraine, capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 150 km. And that’s if they become part of a new package of American military aid.

A representative of the industry said this in a Bloomberg comment, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, since the supply of GLSDB will be financed under the procedure of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), this weapon will not be deployed in Ukraine in the near future: it still needs to be produced at factories.

Bloomberg also writes that initially 200 million dollars will be allocated for the supply of this ammunition.

The GLSDB combines the GBU-39 small-diameter cruise bomb with the M26 rocket engine for the HIMARS/MLRS. Aiming at the target - by GPS and inertial. After launch, the bomb separates from the missile in flight, releases mini wings, planning flies to the target.

The range of the GLSDB is twice that of standard missiles for HIMARS.