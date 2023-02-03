Occupiers are carrying out "sweeps" in Mariupol, checking phones of even first-graders, - Andriushchenko

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders are carrying out "clearances".

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Total control is established by the occupiers in Mariupol. Two days in a row of "cleaning" in the villages near Mariupol in the direction to the north, where the occupiers are quartered. Door-to-door inspection by the FSB with searches, checking of correspondence, and gadgets. In the village Pavlopol was able to check the phones of first-graders at the school," the report says.

According to Andriushchenko, equipment/servers are being installed in the occupation administrations of Mariupol for full control of the internet traffic of workers and visitors.

"The deployment and configuration should be completed within 4 weeks. Full control of all gadgets and their traffic. The reason is an effort to combat the constant leakage of information," he added.

