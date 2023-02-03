Russia’s "face saving" would be worst scenario for end of war - Polish MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland believes that the condition for long-term peace is Ukraine’s victory over Russia on the battlefield, and that Moscow’s face-saving scenario is the worst.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pavel Yablonsky, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP.

"The condition for any lasting peace in Europe is that Ukraine must expel Russia from its territory," he said.

"For an aggressor to come out of this conflict with face saved would be the worst scenario - not only from the point of view of our security but also on a global scale. This would show potential participants of such aggression that it simply pays off," added the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Jablonsky emphasized that Poland's goal is for Russia to "come out of the aggression against Ukraine defeated, completely confused, and brought to justice."

According to his assessment, throughout this war, Russia follows the same principles as during the Second World War: "This is a one-to-one continuation of what happened 70-80 years ago."

He also advocated strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"We have been talking for a long time about the fact that sanctions should be as tough as possible, not only spread over as many areas as possible but also be airtight. Today, this is one of the main challenges," Yablonsky said.

"If there were no sanctions, Russia would be in a much better position today. It would be able to produce weapons much faster. It would have access to technologies that it does not have today. ... Today, Russia uses old equipment from warehouses. There is a lot of it, and it is still extremely dangerous. Imagine what would happen if Russia had permanent access to the technology. We have blocked that access, or at least severely limited it," he concluded

