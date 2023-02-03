In Lithuania, within hour, record of over 1 million euros was collected for air defense radars for Ukraine

During the collection for air defense radars for Ukraine in Lithuania, it was possible to collect more than 1 million euros. People were encouraged by a "happy hour" during which all contributions were doubled.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the coordinator of the gathering, Andrews Tapinas.

The Lithuanian IT company Tesonet has promised to double the contributions that will be sent within one hour - from 8 to 9 in the morning.

"An absolute world record. Lithuanians collected 1,006,000 euros for radars for Ukraine in one hour," the message reads.

See more: Consequences of Russian shelling of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

According to him, Tesonet doubles the amount - 2,012,000 euros.

"Our nation is with Ukraine to the end. To victory!" Tapinas added.