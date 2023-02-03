Body of man who died during enemy shelling was exhumed in Izium
In May, a 39-year-old man received life-threatening injuries during the shelling.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the police of the Kharkiv region.
"On May 17, 2022, a resident of the city of Izium was driving a car past the church and came under fire. The next day, his parents and wife buried him in the cemetery," the message reads.
On Thursday, February 2, the investigators of the Izium district police department of the State Police in the Kharkiv region conducted an inspection of the scene, exhumed the body of the deceased, and sent it to a forensic medical examination to determine the cause of death.
Criminal proceedings have been opened for this fact.
