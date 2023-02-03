Fight against corruption and independence of judicial system are fundamental conditions for Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Michel

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that among the "fundamental conditions" for Ukraine’s accession to the EU are the reform of the courts and the fight against corruption.

As Censor.NET reports, he told about this in an interview with Suspilne.

"Reforms aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, especially the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and the independence of the judicial system are fundamental conditions for joining the European Union. But I am sure that the Ukrainian authorities understand that this is a priority. I felt that in just a few months, you have made significant progress and taken steps in the right direction," explained the head of the European Council.

According to Michel, in the coming months the European Commission will present reports that will indicate to Ukraine what additional steps it must take on its way to the EU.

