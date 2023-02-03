Germany and Sweden are conducting negotiations on air defense for Ukraine, - mass media

Germany and Sweden are negotiating a new arms package, under which Stockholm will provide Ukraine with air defense missiles and launchers for the German IRIS-T systems.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration, Bloomberg writes about it.

According to the publication, Germany has asked Sweden to provide launchers for the IRIS-T-compatible anti-missile system. Bloomberg's source notes that the talks will also allow for more munitions that can be used for the German IRIS-T systems sent to Ukraine.

Germany is sticking to its plan to send three additional IRIS-T systems this year, after the first one arrived in October, according to the publication's interlocutors.

The armed forces of Sweden use IRIS-T missiles in the Robotsystem 98 system, which are launched from Swedish-made armored tracked vehicles. In November, the government of the Scandinavian country announced that it would supply Ukraine with an air defense system, without specifying its type.

At the same time, according to Spiegel, Stockholm does not yet want to hand over the launchers.

According to the publication, the Swedish-made launcher is capable of expanding the range of the system already delivered to Kyiv: Ukraine could protect larger territories from Russian shelling.

Sweden received five IRIS-T-SLS systems in 2019. The second "S" in "SLS" means shorter ("short") range. As Spiegel writes, apparently, the country does not want to give up a product that is in demand. Perhaps also because of the delay in the process of joining NATO and because of concerns about the Russian reaction to arms deliveries.

The Ministry of Defense of Sweden reported that the country is not yet a member of NATO, but is located in the neighborhood of Russia: this must always be taken into account when it comes to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The department did not want to comment specifically on the issue of IRIS.